journal-news logo
X

Reds make another trade to add bullpen help

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Mychal Givens works against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Mychal Givens works against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski

Sports | 22 minutes ago
By David Jablonski

The Cincinnati Reds made their second trade to acquire bullpen help in a 14-hour stretch Wednesday, dealing minor league pitchers Noah Davis and Case Williams to the Colorado Rockies for right-handed reliever Mychal Givens.

» RELATED: Young fan’s moment with Votto goes viral

Givens, 31, was 3-2 with a 2.73 ERA in 31 appearances. He was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the second round in 2009 and made his big-league debut with the Orioles in 2015. He pitched six seasons with Baltimore before being traded to the Rockies in August 2020.

Davis, 24, an 11th-round pick in 2018, has pitched all season with the Dayton Dragons. He was 3-6 with a 3.60 ERA in 13 starts.

Williams, 19, a fourth-round pick in 2020, was pitching for the Single-A Daytona Tortugas. He was 2-5 with a 5.55 ERA in 11 starts and one relief appearance.

Earlier Wednesday, the Reds announced a trade with the New York Yankees, bringing right-hander Luis Cessa and left-hander Justin Wilson, who have combined to make 50 appearances for the Yankees this season, to Cincinnati for a player to be named later.

To make room on the roster for Givens, Cessa and Wilson, the Reds designated for assignment pitchers Edgar García, Ashton Goudeau and Josh Osich.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top