Reds legend joins FOX Sports Ohio broadcast team

Larkin and play-by-play announcer John Sadak are the new faces on the Reds broadcast team. Jim Day returns as a sideline reporter, while the “Reds Live” pregame show will again be hosted by Brian Giesenschlag and Sam LeCure. Welsh will help on that show, and Charlie Walter will fill in for Giesenschlag throughout the season.

The Reds start spring training Wednesday with pitchers and catchers reporting to Goodyear, Ariz.