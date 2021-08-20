Reds honored to get chance to play in Field of Dreams game

Major League Baseball made official Friday news that first leaked Monday night: the Cincinnati Reds will play the Chicago Cubs in the second annual Field of Dreams game on Aug. 11, 2022, in Dyersville, Iowa.
“Being part of the ‘MLB at Field of Dreams’ game in 2022 is an honor that we share with all of Reds Country,” said Phil Castellini, Reds President and Chief Operating Officer, in a press release. “That storied setting was brought to life so unforgettably in last week’s inaugural game, and we can’t wait to experience that excitement when we play the Cubs there next August.”
The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox played the first official Major League Baseball game in Iowa earlier this month. The game was played on a field next to the site of the field featured in the movie “Field of Dreams.” More than 6 million people watched the game on FOX.
The game will take place on a Thursday. The Reds will be the home team. That means they will play 80 games at home instead of 81. Teams will have Friday off and then play three games at Great American Ball Park from Aug. 13-15.
“We are honored to be selected for the second edition of MLB at Field of Dreams,” said Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney. “Given our long-standing affiliation with the Iowa Cubs and the fact the state is in our home television territory, the Cubs enjoy an incredible following in Iowa. We look forward to playing in front of our Iowa fans and expanding on the amazing success of the first Field of Dreams game.”