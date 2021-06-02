journal-news logo
Reds game against Phillies postponed by rain

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos (2) leaps at the wall as he is unable to catch the ball hit for a two-run home run by Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Sports | 6 minutes ago
By David Jablonski

Only 18 Cincinnati Reds games have been in 19 seasons at Great American Ball Park.

No. 18 came Wednesday. The Reds were not able to play their series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies because of rain and will make up the game at 6:40 p.m. June 28.

The Reds (24-29) will start a four-game series on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

With a 17-3 loss to the Phillies on Tuesday, the Reds fell 6½ games back in the National League Central Division. They are tied with the Miami Marlins for the 10th-worst record in the league.

