Reds fall a season-high 20 games under .500 entering series vs. Dodgers

The Cincinnati Reds remain on pace for their first 100-loss season in 40 years.
Three straight losses to the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend dropped the Reds (23-43, .348) 20 games under .500 for the first time this season. The Reds are on pace to finish 56-106.
The Reds finished 61-101 in 1982. If the Reds maintain their current winning percentage, they would finish with the second-worst winning percentage in franchise history. The 1934 Reds were 32-99 (.344).
The Brewers (38-30) are tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for first place in the National League Central Division. They are 14 games ahead of the Reds.
“It’s a big series playing against the Brewers, and we’ve played them well in the past,” manager David Bell said in a postgame interview Sunday on Bally Sports Ohio after a 6-3 loss to the Brewers. “It was a tough series. We wanted to keep any momentum we had going. It is tough. We have an off day (Monday), and we get to do it again Tuesday. That’ll be the focus. We’ve been through this before. We’ve been here before. We just have to keep finding ways to improve and get better.”
With the three-game sweep, the Brewers improved to 26-12 against the Reds at Great American Ball Park in the last four seasons. That’s the best record of any team in the Central Division in Cincinnati in the same span.
The Dodgers (40-25) come to Cincinnati after sweeping the Reds in four games in April and outscoring them 26-7. The series starts at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday with Tyler Mahle (2-5, 4.46) pitching for the Reds. Luis Castillo (2-4, 3.33) and Hunter Greene (3-7, 5.26) will start Wednesday and Thursday.
TUESDAY’S GAME
Dodgers at Reds, 6:40 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410
About the Author