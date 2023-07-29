X

Reds extend Bell’s contract through 2026

Credit: David Jablonski

35 minutes ago

The Cincinnati Reds announced Friday night manager David Bell has signed a three-year contract extension.

Bell’s contract now runs through the 2026 season. That would be his eighth season on the job.

The Reds hired Bell in October 2018. He’s 307-343 in five seasons. His team entered play Friday with a record of 56-48. The .538 winning percentage would be Bell’s best if it stands up.

Bell managed the Reds to a 31-29 record in the 60-game 2020 season as they ended a streak of six straight losing seasons and advanced to the postseason — thanks to a 16-team expanded format — for the first time since 2013.

The Reds finished 83-79 a year later but then suffered their first 100-loss season in 30 years with a 62-100 mark in 2022.

Bell signed a two-year contract extension in 2021. Next season, he would equal the six-year run Dusty Baker had as Reds manager from 2008-13. Only Sparky Anderson, who managed nine seasons (1970-78), has lasted longer since 1950.

Pete Rose had the reins for four full seasons and parts of two others from 1984-89.

