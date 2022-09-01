Reds announce five candidates for hall of fame

Here’s a brief look at each of the candidates:

• Arroyo pitched for the Reds from 2006 to 2013 and returned to the team in 2017. He ranks sixth in franchise history in career strikeouts (1,157) and won 14 or more games five times.

• Boone, a third baseman, played for the Reds from 1997-2003 and was the team MVP in 2002.

• Cordero saved 150 games, the second most in franchise history, with the Reds from 2008-11.

• Harang, who pitched for the Reds from 2003-10, ranks seventh in career strikeouts (1,125).

• In four seasons (2009-12) with the Reds, the third baseman Rolen was a two-time all-star.