Punt return TD highlights first half for Bengals, who trail Ravens 13-10

CINCINNATI — After another slow start for the offense, the Bengals received a boost from an unexpected source for their first touchdown of the season.

Charlie Jones’ 81-yard punt return put the Bengals on the board, tying the game in the second quarter of Sunday’s Week 2 home opener against Baltimore, but after the teams traded field goals, the Ravens took a 13-10 lead into halftime thanks to Justin Tucker’s 40-yard field goal as time expired.

Cincinnati had not scored on a punt return since Adam “Pacman” Jones did it, also for 81 yards, in 2012 against the Cleveland Browns. Jones’ return tied the game at 7 with 13:25 left in the second quarter after the Ravens had taken the lead on a 13-play, 70-yard opening drive that ate up almost eight minutes off the clock.

The Bengals went three-and-out on consecutive drives to begin the game offensively, including one that started at midfield after Justin Tucker missed a 59-yard field goal wide right with 3:18 left in the first quarter.

Baltimore’s third drive resulted in just one first down before Jordan Stout’s 54-yard punt, which Jones caught at the 19-yard line and took the distance as the crowd waited to see if it would count while a flag was on the field. Officials picked up the flag and the touchdown was good.

Tucker followed with a 44-yard field goal the next drive to put the Ravens ahead 10-7 with 9:15 left in the second quarter, but the Bengals responded with a field goal drive of their own. Rock Ya-Shin batted away Joe Burrow’s 9-yard back shoulder pass to Ja’Marr Chase as he was trying to complete the catch in the end zone on third down, and Evan McPherson followed with an easy 27-yard field goal to knot the game again. That ended a 12-play drive for the Bengals.

Cincinnati, which had just three drives in the first half, had just 63 net yards of offense, while Baltimore finished the half with 225 yards. Burrow completed 8 of 11 passes for 35 yards a week after managing just 82 total passing yards in the opener at Cleveland.

Lamar Jackson completed 16 of 24 passes for 141 yards in the first half.