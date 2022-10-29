Playoff roundup: Lakota West, Badin move to 11-0 with shutouts in opening round

Elder, the No. 2 seed, got four TD passes from Ben Schoster. Two of those went to Justin Re, who finished with four catches for 180 yards.

Moeller 39, Hamilton 14: The top-seeded Crusaders (10-1) beat the 16th-seeded Big Blue (3-8) in Region 4.

Division II, Region 8

Edgewood 38, Lima Senior 6: The third-seeded Cougars rushed for 418 yards en route to their 10th straight win.

Tavione Crosby led Edgewood (10-1) with 146 yards and two TDs on the ground. Braden Sullivan added 128 yards and a TD and Jake Valerio 88 yards and a TD.

The Cougars host No. 6 Piqua (9-2) on Friday.

Ross 41, Northwest 7: The ninth-seeded Rams crushed the eighth-seeded Knights to advance to Round 2.

Ross (6-5) advances to face No. 1 Winton Woods, the defending state champions, on Friday.

Division III, Region 12

Badin 42, Cin. Woodward 0: The top-seeded Rams rolled past the Bulldogs in a D-III, Region 12 first-round game at Hamilton’s Virgil Schwarm Stadium.

Badin (11-0) will host No. 9 New Richmond (8-3) on Friday.

Monroe 52, Cin. Hughes 15: The 10th-seeded Hornets hammered the No. 7 Big Red to advance to the second round.

Monroe (7-4) travels to second-seeded Western Brown (10-1) on Friday.

Division IV, Region 16

Eaton 31, Fenwick 28: The 14th-seeded Eagles scored the upset over the third-seeded Falcons (7-4) to advance.

Division V, Region 20

Valley View 38, Carlisle 8: Micah Valenti rushed for 123 yards and three TDs to lead the top-seeded Spartans (10-1) past the Indians (4-7).