BreakingNews
Ohio State rallies for wild win over Penn State
journal-news logo
X

Playoff roundup: Lakota West, Badin move to 11-0 with shutouts in opening round

Sports
By Staff Report
50 minutes ago

Third-seeded Lakota West dominated No. 14 Lebanon 43-0 in a first-round Division I, Region 4 playoff game Friday night.

Trent Lloyd and Brennan Remy both returned punts for touchdowns for the Firebirds, who moved to 11-0 and advanced to host sixth-seeded Princeton (9-2) in a regional quarterfinal Friday.

Remy also caught a TD pass from Mitch Bolden and Eudes Gonzalez Jr. had a pair of TD runs.

Finn Mason had a pair of interceptions and Malik Hartford had one pick for West.

Elder 49, Middletown 7: Lemond Chambers rushed for 125 yards and Virgil Coleman threw a touchdown pass to Mikell Dorn for the 15th-seeded Middies (3-8) in Region 4.

Elder, the No. 2 seed, got four TD passes from Ben Schoster. Two of those went to Justin Re, who finished with four catches for 180 yards.

Moeller 39, Hamilton 14: The top-seeded Crusaders (10-1) beat the 16th-seeded Big Blue (3-8) in Region 4.

Division II, Region 8

Edgewood 38, Lima Senior 6: The third-seeded Cougars rushed for 418 yards en route to their 10th straight win.

Tavione Crosby led Edgewood (10-1) with 146 yards and two TDs on the ground. Braden Sullivan added 128 yards and a TD and Jake Valerio 88 yards and a TD.

The Cougars host No. 6 Piqua (9-2) on Friday.

Ross 41, Northwest 7: The ninth-seeded Rams crushed the eighth-seeded Knights to advance to Round 2.

Ross (6-5) advances to face No. 1 Winton Woods, the defending state champions, on Friday.

Division III, Region 12

Badin 42, Cin. Woodward 0: The top-seeded Rams rolled past the Bulldogs in a D-III, Region 12 first-round game at Hamilton’s Virgil Schwarm Stadium.

Badin (11-0) will host No. 9 New Richmond (8-3) on Friday.

Monroe 52, Cin. Hughes 15: The 10th-seeded Hornets hammered the No. 7 Big Red to advance to the second round.

Monroe (7-4) travels to second-seeded Western Brown (10-1) on Friday.

Division IV, Region 16

Eaton 31, Fenwick 28: The 14th-seeded Eagles scored the upset over the third-seeded Falcons (7-4) to advance.

Division V, Region 20

Valley View 38, Carlisle 8: Micah Valenti rushed for 123 yards and three TDs to lead the top-seeded Spartans (10-1) past the Indians (4-7).

In Other News
1
Ohio State rallies for wild win over Penn State
2
St. Xavier pulls away for playoff win over Fairfield
3
Ohio State Buckeyes: 2 starters out for Penn State tilt
4
McCoy: Phillies rally for stunning Game 1 win over Astros
5
Miami looks to rebound at Akron

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top