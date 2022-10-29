Playoff roundup: Lakota West, Badin move to 11-0 with shutouts in opening round

Third-seeded Lakota West dominated No. 14 Lebanon 43-0 in a first-round Division I, Region 4 playoff game Friday night.
Trent Lloyd and Brennan Remy both returned punts for touchdowns for the Firebirds, who moved to 11-0 and advanced to host sixth-seeded Princeton (9-2) in a regional quarterfinal Friday.
Remy also caught a TD pass from Mitch Bolden and Eudes Gonzalez Jr. had a pair of TD runs.
Finn Mason had a pair of interceptions and Malik Hartford had one pick for West.
Elder 49, Middletown 7: Lemond Chambers rushed for 125 yards and Virgil Coleman threw a touchdown pass to Mikell Dorn for the 15th-seeded Middies (3-8) in Region 4.
Elder, the No. 2 seed, got four TD passes from Ben Schoster. Two of those went to Justin Re, who finished with four catches for 180 yards.
Moeller 39, Hamilton 14: The top-seeded Crusaders (10-1) beat the 16th-seeded Big Blue (3-8) in Region 4.
Division II, Region 8
Edgewood 38, Lima Senior 6: The third-seeded Cougars rushed for 418 yards en route to their 10th straight win.
Tavione Crosby led Edgewood (10-1) with 146 yards and two TDs on the ground. Braden Sullivan added 128 yards and a TD and Jake Valerio 88 yards and a TD.
The Cougars host No. 6 Piqua (9-2) on Friday.
Ross 41, Northwest 7: The ninth-seeded Rams crushed the eighth-seeded Knights to advance to Round 2.
Ross (6-5) advances to face No. 1 Winton Woods, the defending state champions, on Friday.
Division III, Region 12
Badin 42, Cin. Woodward 0: The top-seeded Rams rolled past the Bulldogs in a D-III, Region 12 first-round game at Hamilton’s Virgil Schwarm Stadium.
Badin (11-0) will host No. 9 New Richmond (8-3) on Friday.
Monroe 52, Cin. Hughes 15: The 10th-seeded Hornets hammered the No. 7 Big Red to advance to the second round.
Monroe (7-4) travels to second-seeded Western Brown (10-1) on Friday.
Division IV, Region 16
Eaton 31, Fenwick 28: The 14th-seeded Eagles scored the upset over the third-seeded Falcons (7-4) to advance.
Division V, Region 20
Valley View 38, Carlisle 8: Micah Valenti rushed for 123 yards and three TDs to lead the top-seeded Spartans (10-1) past the Indians (4-7).
