Here’s a look at fan tributes at Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose’s statue outside Great American Ball Park on Saturday morning, Oct. 5, 2024. Major League Baseball’s all-time hits leader with 4,256, passed away at the age of 83 on Sept. 30, 2024. Rose also played in 1,972 games in which his team won, making him the most winning athlete in the history of professional sports. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER