Pete Rose asks MLB commissioner for another chance at Hall of Fame

In his latest letter to Commissioner Rob Manfred, obtained by TMZ Sports, the Hit King said he has apologized “many times” for gambling on the Reds and other baseball games while Cincinnati’s manager.

“I also know that I disappointed many Reds fans and baseball fans,” Rose said. “Besides spending time with my kids and my partner, there’s nothing that made me happier than playing in front of fans. That I let them down and brought shame to the sport we all love is something I think about every day.”