‘Once a Ram, always a Ram’ -- Longtime AD Kocher, others set to join Badin Hall of Fame

Those scheduled for induction into the Badin-Hamilton Catholic-Notre Dame Athletic Hall of Fame include Ed Mignery (1967), Dan Scheffel (1975), Ryan Pogozalski (1996), Brion Treadway (1997) and Lisa Sutton Gurr (1998), along with Kocher.

In addition, the family of Kevin and Kathy Pater, both from the Class of 1968, will be honored as the Legacy Family. Four members of Badin’s Class of 2024 will receive the Terry and Betty Malone Scholarship as well.

Reservations are $50 and are available via the Badin website, BadinHS.org. The evening will include refreshments at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and the program at 8 p.m.

“It will be another great night — well-deserving athletes being recognized for their outstanding efforts,” said committee co-chair Dirk Q. Allen of the event, which kicks off at 6 p.m. in the Pfirman Family Activity Center at BHS. “We always enjoy the opportunity to recognize the achievements of these talented individuals.”

Kocher was hired on as the full-time health and physical education teacher and advisor to the cheerleading and gymnastics programs.

During the first week of school in 1973, she was approached by some of the girls asking for support.

“They wanted sports,” Kocher said. “We had some really good athletes.”

Kocher took the request and immediately made some groundwork. Girls volleyball and tennis were started in the fall of the 1973-1974 school year at Badin.

Kocher continued to help with gymnastics and eventually started a swim team in the winter. Softball was also created that spring.

“The following year, I was given the title of athletic director for the girls,” Kocher said. “Title IX was coming into its own with sports, and things started to move quickly.”

Girls basketball was added shortly after, and Kocher stepped in to coach the team for a season.

It was during the 1970s and 1980s that Kocher, while the girls athletic director, started every female sport at Badin.

“I felt there was some great things happening,” she said.

Kocher was later named athletic director of both the boys and girls programs, which led to the additions of boys volleyball, boys and girls bowling, and wrestling.

“Hiring Dexter Carpenter as the wrestling coach may have been the best thing that I ever did at Badin,” Kocher recalled. “He was just what we needed to drum up interest in wrestling. That was the sport none of us knew anything about.”

But Kocher is most proud of starting an athletic grade check, which would hold students accountable academically while participating in their respective sport.

Current Badin athletic director Geoff Melzer is still implementing the grade checks to this day.

Kocher said the hardest part of the athletic director position, was trying to find home football and soccer games because Badin has had no home field to house those sports.

But that’s expected to change soon.

“I’m excited for the new stadium,” Kocher said of Badin’s new athletic complex that is currently in the early stages of being built. “I’ve always kept up with what’s going on at Badin. To see where it is now, it makes me proud and appreciative of my time spent there.”

