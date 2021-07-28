Olympics: Apple falls short of finals in 100 freestyle, medal in 4x200 relay

American Caeleb Dressel won the first heat in 47.23, the fastest time in the world this year.

The 100 freestyle final will take place at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday and will air on NBC.

In the 4x200 freestyle relay final late Tuesday night, the Americans finished fourth in 7:42.03. Apple swam the third leg of the relay in 1:47.31.

Great Britain won the gold in 6:58.58 and was followed by Russia (7:01.81) and Australia (7:01.84).

It was the first time in the history of the 4x200 relay, a U.S. team had failed to medal.