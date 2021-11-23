OHSAA sets football state championships schedule

Friday, December 3, 3 p.m. – Division III

State Semifinals

FRIDAY’S GAMES

DIVISION I

Springfield (12-1) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (11-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Upper Arlington (14-0) vs. Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) at Mansfield Arlin Field

State Championship Game: Friday, December 3, 7:30 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

DIVISION II

Cincinnati Winton Woods (11-3) vs. Uniontown Green (11-3) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field

Avon (12-2) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-3) at Parma Byers Field

State Championship Game: Thursday, December 2, 7 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

DIVISION III

Badin (13-0) vs. Granville (13-0) at London Bowlus Field

Chardon (14-0) vs. Millersburg West Holmes (14-0) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

State Championship Game: Friday, December 3, 3 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

DIVISION IV

Carroll Bloom-Carroll (14-0) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-1) at Jonathan Alder Performance Stadium at Volunteer Field

Youngstown Ursuline (10-3) vs. Port Clinton (13-1) at Euclid Community Stadium

State Championship Game: Friday, December 3, 10:30 a.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

SATURDAY’S GAMES

DIVISION V

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10-2) vs. Versailles (13-1) at London Bowlus Field

Ottawa-Glandorf (11-3) vs. Kirtland (13-0) at Clyde Joe and Sharon Wilson Field

State Championship Game: Saturday, December 4, 7:30 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

DIVISION VI

Coldwater (12-2) vs. West Jefferson (13-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Carey (13-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (13-1) at Euclid Community Stadium

State Championship Game: Saturday, December 4, 3 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

DIVISION VII

Newark Catholic (13-1) vs. Warren John F Kennedy (10-2) at Marlington Stadium

Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) vs. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (13-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium

State Championship Game: Saturday, December 4, 10:30 a.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

TICKETS

Football state championship ticket packages are on sale for all-session indoor club level, club level with VIP parking, all-session general admission, Friday-only games and Saturday-only games at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

At 1 p.m. Sunday, single-game tickets will go on sale.