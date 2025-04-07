OHSAA boys volleyball championships returning to Southwest Ohio

Semifinals are set for the first day with the finals to follow a day later.

WU also hosted the boys volleyball state championships in 2023 and ‘24.

That will be the only spring state championship contested in Southwest Ohio.

While the state track meet was at Welcome Stadium last spring, it is moving back to Ohio State this year (June 6-7) after renovations at Jesse Owens Stadium were completed.

Boys tennis finals will be played at the College of Wooster while softball returns to Firestone Stadium in Akron (June 4-8) and lacrosse championships for boys and girls will be played at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus.

With baseball expanding to seven divisions, the semifinals and finals will be split between Canal Park in Akron and Thurman Munson Stadium in Canton June 12-15.