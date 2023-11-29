Ohio State sixth in College Football Playoff rankings

Ohio State is No. 6 in the penultimate College Football Playoff selection committee rankings released Tuesday night.
The Buckeyes were No. 2 last week before losing to Michigan, which moved up one spot to No. 2 this week and trails only defending national champion Georgia.
Washington and Florida State both moved up one spot to No. 3 and 4, respectively, this week while once-beaten Oregon is No. 5.
The top eight seem to remain alive for a berth depending on what happens this weekend.
No. 7 Texas plays No. 18 Oklahoma State, and No. 8 Alabama plays Georgia.
