Ohio State preparing for ‘big’ challenge in Badgers’ Allen

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By
Oct 26, 2023
X

COLUMBUS — After shutting down Penn State’s formidable one-two punch at running back, Ohio State faces an even bigger challenge this week.

Literally.

At 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen outweighs Nittany Lions Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen by more than 20 pounds each.

ExploreThis Week in Ohio State Football: 4 areas to improve

With 704 yards rushing, he has almost as many as them combined (811), too.

“He’s a really good player,” Ohio State safety/linebacker Sonny Styles said Wednesday night. “He’s not the first really good running back we’ve played. Notre Dame had a really good running back, obviously. Penn State had really good running backs, but he’s a really good player. He’s big, fast. When he gets going, he can break a big long run. I don’t think you see a guy that size have that breakaway speed.”

He is by far the Badgers’ biggest threat on offense as they prepare to play host to the Buckeyes on Saturday night.

“I think the biggest thing is just wrapping him up,” Styles said. “You’re not gonna hit him up high. You can’t come reaching because he’s going to give you the stiff arm, so you’ve gotta be a sure tackler and swarm to the ball, all 11.”

In Other News
1
Ohio State and Wisconsin have gone through major evolutions since last...
2
‘Battle of the Bricks’ a crucial game in MAC East race
3
Cincinnati Christian volleyball set for district finals
4
Ohio State at Wisconsin: What to know about Saturday night’s game
5
High school football playoffs: What fans should know about tickets

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top