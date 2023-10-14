Ohio State on top of Purdue at halftime

Ohio State dominated play on both sides of the ball to take a 20-0 lead into halftime at Purdue on Saturday afternoon.

The third-ranked Buckeyes got on the board with a touchdown pass from Kyle McCord to Marvin Harrison Jr., a 14-yard toss McCord let go off his back foot as he faced a heavy blitz. Harrison was in single coverage and took advantage, hauling in the pass for a score.

Jayden Fielding missed the point-after kick, leaving the Buckeyes with a 6-0 lead at the 9:11 mark.

Harrison caught three passes for 63 yards on the drive.

The Buckeyes scored again less than six minutes later when backup quarterback Devin Brown powered in from two yards out to cap a 51-yard drive, thenOhio State missed a chance to go ahead 20-0 when Brown fumbled while diving into the end zone.

Purdue recovered in the end zone for a touchback, but the Boilermakers were quickly forced to punt.

From there, the Buckeyes drove 73 yards for another touchdown as McCord snapped a sharp throw into traffic for Cade Stover, who secured the ball for the score with 6:02 on the clock.

Purdue was not able to do much offensively until the final drive, when the Boilermakers reached the 1-yard line with 23 seconds left.

But they were stuffed on the next play then lost 10 yards on a holding penalty.

After a pass was broken up in the end zone, Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau sacked Hudson Card at the 22.

One play later, Julio Macias missed a 39-yard field goal, his second miss of the game.

The Boilermakers had 62 yards prior to that drive.

Ohio State went into the game without running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams (both unidentified injuries), and Chip Trayanum went out in the first quarter after taking a hard high hit.

But the Buckeyes were able to cobbled together a running game as Dallan Hayden carried five times for 43 yards and Xavier Johnson Jr. picked up 39 yards on five carries.

McCord completed 9 of 18 passes for 133 yards while Harrison had five catches for 85 yards.