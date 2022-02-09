Hamburger icon
Ohio State NFL Scouting Combine invites, spring game information released

Ohio State wide receiver Austin Kutscher, right, is stopped by defensive back Andrew Moore during the Buckeyes' spring NCAA college football game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: Paul Vernon

Ohio State wide receiver Austin Kutscher, right, is stopped by defensive back Andrew Moore during the Buckeyes' spring NCAA college football game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: Paul Vernon

Credit: Paul Vernon

By Marcus Hartman
27 minutes ago

The 2022 Ohio State spring football game is scheduled for April 16 at Ohio Stadium.

The game will kick off at noon, and tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office, via phone (1-800-GOBUCKS) or online at http://go.osu.edu/fbtix.

Explore5 takeaways from the most recent Ryan Day press conference

General admission is $7, and kids under 6 can get in free.

A limited number of $30 reserved club seats are also available, but kids of all ages must have a ticket to get into that section.

Parking will be free, and current Ohio State students can get in free with a valid BuckID.

Also invitees to the annual NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis were revealed Wednesday with seven players from Ohio State on the list: defensive linemen Haskell Garrett and Tyreke Smith, tight end Jeremy Ruckert, receivers Chris Olave and Nick Petit-frere and offensive lineman Thayer Munford.

After margin the College Football Playoff last season, the Cincinnati Bearcats are ending eight players to the combine: cornerbacks Coby Bryant and Sauce Gardner, safety Bryan Cook, linebacker Darrian Beavers, running back Jerome Ford, receiver Alex Pierce, defensive linemen Myjai Sanders and quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Defensive lineman Dominique Robinson will represent Miami University.

The combine is set for March 1-7.

