Ohio State-Michigan: Buckeyes score late to take lead into halftime

After the teams traded punts, Michigan tied the score with a 69-yard touchdown pass from McCarthy to Cornelius Johnson. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles brought an all-out blitz and got burned as McCarthy had to chuck a desperation pass toward Johnson, but he was able to haul it in, break a tackle and go the distance with 7:26 left in the second quarter.

Prior to that drive, Ohio State had outgained Michigan 186-48.

The Buckeyes went back on top with another Ruggles field goal, this one from 47 yards with 5:36 to go in the second quarter, but that lasted only one play.

A coverage bust allowed McCarthy to find a wide open Johnson over the middle for a 75-yard touchdown that put the Wolverines on top 17-13.

The Buckeyes’ answer was fast, though, as they needed only four plays to cover 79 yards. The last 42 came on a fade from Stroud to Marvin Harrison Jr., who stretched as far as he could to haul it in as he stumbled into the end zone.

Stroud threw for 191 yards, completing 17 of 26 passes, in the first half while McCarthy threw for 204 on just 14 attempts and eight completions.

Michigan running back Blake Corum started the game but carried twice then did not return after the first drive.