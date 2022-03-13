Ohio State headed to Pittsburgh to start NCAA Tournament

The Buckeyes have lost four of their last five games, but playing Friday gives them an extra day to rest and heal after big men Kyle Young (concussion protocol) and Zed Key (ankle) and point guard Meechie Johnson (ankle) missed their last game.

Ohio State is in the tournament for the fourth time in a row it is being held, and the Buckeyes will be looking to put behind them an embarrassing 75-72 overtime loss to No 15 seed Oral Roberts last year.

They went out in the second round in their firsts two NCAA Tournament appearances under head coach fifth-year coach Chris Holtmann in 2018 and ‘19.

The 2020 tournament was canceled because of COVID-19, but the Buckeyes were likely to have received a bid.

Ohio State has not advanced past the opening weekend of the tournament since losing to Wichita State in the Elite Eight in 2013.

Loyola made the Sweet 16 last year and went to the Final Four in 2018. The Ramblers were the darlings of the tournament in the latter year.

Both schools enter the Big Dance looking for their second national championship and first since the 1960s.

Ohio State won the 1960 title then lost in the final to Cincinnati in ‘61 and ‘62. The Ramblers beat the Bearcats the following year and finished in third place in 1964.