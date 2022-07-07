Ohio State has 2 players nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Gradishar was a linebacker for the “Orange Crush” defense of the Denver Broncos from 1974-83 and finished his career with 20 interceptions and more than 2,000 tackles.

He was the 1978 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and made seven Pro Bowls while being selected to the All-Pro first team twice.

The Senior Committee’s list of semifinalists will be cut to 12 at the end of July, and up to three could be considered for inclusion in the next class.

Ten Ohio State products are already in the PHOF: Middletown grad Cris Carter, Sid Gillman, Lou Groza, Dante Lavelli, Dick LeBeau, Orlando Pace, Jim Parker, Bill Willis, Paul Warfield and Ed Sabol (who was inducted as a contributor).