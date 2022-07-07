journal-news logo
Ohio State has 2 players nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

FILE - Minnesota Vikings defensemen Jim Marshall, Alan Page, Doug Sutherland and Carl Eller, from left, pose for a photo in January 1975. Sutherland, a member of the Purple People Eaters, has died. He was 73. The team released a statement Tuesday, April 5, 2022, without providing a cause. AP Photo/File)

48 minutes ago

A pair of Ohio State greats are getting another look for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The organization announced Thursday a 12-person Seniors Committee has narrowed its list of candidates for induction next year to 25, and it includes former Buckeyes Jim Marshall and Randy Gradishar.

Each played a major role for a historically great NFL defense.

Marshall spent 19 seasons with the Vikings, where he was part of the Purple People Eaters defensive line, made two Pro Bowls and played in a record 282 consecutive games, most for a defensive player in NFL history.

Marshall, who was part of Ohio State’s 1957 national championship season and is a member of the Ohio State and College Football halls of fame, played in four Super Bowls

Gradishar was a linebacker for the “Orange Crush” defense of the Denver Broncos from 1974-83 and finished his career with 20 interceptions and more than 2,000 tackles.

He was the 1978 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and made seven Pro Bowls while being selected to the All-Pro first team twice.

The Senior Committee’s list of semifinalists will be cut to 12 at the end of July, and up to three could be considered for inclusion in the next class.

Ten Ohio State products are already in the PHOF: Middletown grad Cris Carter, Sid Gillman, Lou Groza, Dante Lavelli, Dick LeBeau, Orlando Pace, Jim Parker, Bill Willis, Paul Warfield and Ed Sabol (who was inducted as a contributor).

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

