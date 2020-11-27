OSU game against Illinois canceled due to COVID-19 cases

Ohio State’s football game at Illinois has been canceled because the No. 3 Buckeyes have had a spike of COVID-19 cases this week.
The cancellation came about seven hours after the OSU announced Coach Ryan Day tested positive for the coronavirus. The team did not travel Friday to Champaign, Illinois, as scheduled to conduct additional COVID-19 testing.
The game was called off after testing revealed more positive cases within the program.
“We have continued to experience an increase in positive tests over the course of this week,” Director of Athletics Gene Smith said in a statement. “The health, safety and well-being of our student-athlete is our main concern, and our decisions on their welfare will continue to be guided by our medical staff.”
This is the second game of the Big Ten season Ohio State has had canceled. Big Ten rules require teams to play at least six game in this abbreviated season to be eligible to play in the Big Ten championship game unless the average for all teams drops below six. Ohio State (4-0) has only two game remaining on its regular-season schedule.
“I have spoken with Coach Day, and he is doing well physically,” Smith said in a press release. “I feel terrible for Coach and for the members of the program who have been diagnosed with a positive test. Coach Day and this team have been true leaders in handling things so well throughout this pandemic.”