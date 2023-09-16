Ohio State explodes to big halftime lead over Western Kentucky

Ohio State scored on five straight possessions to end the first half and open up a 42-10 lead over Western Kentucky.

The Buckeyes took the opening kickoff and went on an eight-play, 75-yard march for a touchdown.

TreVeyon Henderson capped the drive with a 21-yard run around end, sprinting up the sideline after getting a couple of blocks on the edge.

That came after the Buckeyes converted a fourth-and-5 with a 7-yard pass from Kyle McCord to Emeka Egbuka. McCord was 4 for 5 passing on the drive for 43 yards, and Henderson had 32 yards on three carries.

After a Western Kentucky field goal, Ohio State put together a 12-play, 82-yard touchdown drive again capped by Henderson, who followed a few nice blocks to pay dirt from seven yards out.

The Hilltoppers countered with a long drive of their own, going 75 yards in seven plays. Austin Reed hit Malachi Corley for a 2-yard receiver screen for the touchdown with 8:10 left the second quarter.

That brought the visitors within four, but not for long.

On the first play of the ensuing drive, Ohio State called a play-action pass for Marvin Harrison Jr. sprinted through the secondary for a 75-yard touchdown catch dropped perfectly into his hands by McCord.

After turning the Hilltoppers over on downs, the Buckeyes struck with another one-play drive, this time getting Chip Trayanum loose up the middle for a 40-yard touchdown run to make it 28-10 with 4:13 to go in the first half.

On the next WKU possession, Wayne grad Blue Smith caught a pass over the middle for what would have been a third down conversion but fumbled it away. Davison Igbinosun recovered for the Buckeyes, who found the end zone again four plays later when McCord hooked up with Emeka Egbuka from 15 yards out.

Ohio State got the ball back with 28 seconds left, but head coach Ryan Day was not content to sit on the lead.

McCord scrambled for four yards then hit Cade Stover for a 40-yard catch-and-run. Then Egbuka slipped behind the cornerback into the end zone and caught a pass from McCord while twisting around for a 14-yard score with 8 seconds left.