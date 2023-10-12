H.S. Results 10/11

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Wednesday’s Results
Ben Logan 2, Graham 1: BL: Jones goal, Studebaker goal, Chamberlain assist.
Bishop Ready 3, West Jefferson 2
Jonathan Alder 5, Kenton Ridge 0
London 5, Urbana 0
Madeira 4, Cin. Christian 0
Miami East 5, Lehman Catholic 2: ME: Rohrer 3 goals, Elifritz goal, Haymaker goal. LC: LaForme goal, Malo goal.
Springfield Shawnee 4, Northwestern 3: SS: Gathany 3 goals, Bayless goal.
Sycamore 5, Hamilton 0
Tecumseh 9, Bellefontaine 0: T: Munoz 3 goals 1 assist, Spencer 2 goals 2 assists, Medina 2 goals.
Valley View 4, Preble Shawnee 2: PS: Forrer goal, Schoeder goal.
Tuesday’s Results
Badin 5, Fenwick 0: B: Eldridge 2 goals 1 assist, Dunn 2 goals, Parr shutout.
Beavercreek 3, Fairmont 0: B: Walling goal, Borowski goal, Guiliano goal.
Carroll 3, Alter 2: C: Kruse 2 goals, Seymour goal, Bauersfeld assist. A: Malow goal, Tucker goal.
Catholic Central 3, Emmanuel Christian 2: EC: Connor goal assist, Schetter goal assist.
Centerville 2, Wayne 0
Chaminade Julienne 1, McNicholas 1: CJ: Colhoun goal, Turner assist.
Dayton Christian 2, Waynesville 1: DC: Brown goal, Keenan goal.
Dixie 2, Preble Shawnee 1: PS: Fields goal.
Greeneview 5, Greenon 1: Gv: Hurley 4 goals 1 assist, Christopherson goal assist.
Lakota West 8, Princeton 0: LW: Marchand 3 goals 1 assist, Boyd 2 goals 1 assist.
Mars Hill 3, Miami Valley 0
Middletown Madison 3, Carlisle 0: MM: Growcock goal assist, Dwyer goal, Wood goal.
Monroe 6, Edgewood 0: M: Reynolds 2 goals, Wills goal assist, Burggraf shutout.
Northmont 1, Springfield 0: N: Powell goal, Rodriguez assist, Hardy shutout.
Sidney 9, Greenville 0: S: Van Tilburgh 3 goals 1 assist, Danlefsen 2 goals 2 assists, Kennedy 3 assists.
Springboro 2, Miamisburg 1: M: Pickering goal, Reidy assist.
Stebbins 5, West Carrollton 0: S: Fierro 2 goals 1 assist, Zhabirov 2 goals, Piper shutout.
Talawanda 1, Eaton 0: T: Zhang goal, Mullally assist, Jones shutout.
Tippecanoe 5, Butler 1: T: Smith 2 goals, Ransom 1 goal 2 assists, Haas goal assist.
Troy 6, Piqua 0: T: Dillow goal assist, Malott 2 assists.
Troy Christian 7, Newton 0: TC: Free 4 goals 2 assists, Barnishin goal assist, Rupnik goal assist.
Xenia 8, Fairborn 1: X: Cline 3 goals, Frisby 3 goals, Puttin shutout.
Girls Soccer
Wednesday’s Results
Alter 6, Fenwick 0: A: Schrimpf 2 goals 1 assist, Miller goal assist.
Badin 2, McNicholas 0: B: Marshall goal, Creech goal, Sakach shutout.
Beavercreek 2, Fairmont 0
Bellefontaine 2, Tecumseh 1: B: Penhorwood goal assist, Shumaker goal assist.
Ben Logan 1, Graham 0: BL: Henderson goal, Chamberlain assist, Bates shutout.
Carroll 1, Chaminade Julienne 0: Ca: Snyder goal, Price shutout.
Centerville 11, Wayne 1
Indian Lake 5, North Union 0
Jonathan Alder 2, Kenton Ridge 1: KR: Coleman goal, Chevrette assist.
Mt. Notre Dame 2, Mason 1
Northwestern 6, Springfield Shawnee 0: N: Cornette 3 goals 1 assist, Miller goal assist, Christian goal.
Sidney 10, Greenville 0: S: Vordemark 3 goals 1 assist, McKinney 2 goals 2 assists, Koester 1 goal 3 assists.
Springboro 7, Miamisburg 0: S: Aspacher 2 goals, Blain 2 goals, Schellhouse 1 goal 2 assists.
Tippecanoe 0, Butler 0
Tuesday’s Results
Brookville 5, Franklin 0
Eaton 2, Talawanda 1: E: Heggs goal, Roberts goal.
Fairfield 10, Middletown 0: F: Compton 1 goal 2 assists, Neal 2 goals, Marsh goal assist.
Lebanon 10, Winton Woods 0
Preble Shawnee 11, Dixie 1: PS: Whisman 3 goals 2 assists, House 2 goals 1 assist.
Twin Valley South 3, Landmark Christian 0: TVS: Maggard goal, Allison goal, Burkett goal.
Boys Golf
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Qualifying Teams: Springboro 293 (Augenstein, Hinkel, Cambria, Rott, Cambria); St. Xavier 301; Lakota East 306 (Horseman, Wood, Collins, Spagnuolo, Isom).
Individual Qualifiers: Morgan (Elder); Kennedy (Moeller); Standifer (Franklin).
Girls Volleyball
Wednesday’s Results
Tippecanoe 3, Butler 0: T: Clawson 10 kills 19 digs 6 aces, McCormick 18 assists, Post 3 blocks.
Tuesday’s Results
Fort Loramie 3, Russia 0: FL: Barhorst 26 assists 4 digs, Grillot 4 digs, Mescher 3 aces.
Lehman Catholic 3, Troy Christian 0: LC: Corner 11 kills 4 digs 5 blocks, Rank 11 kills 4 digs, Rank 15 assists.
Newton 3, Dixie 1: N: Montgomery 17 kills, Rapp 5 aces, Velkoff 23 assists.
Springboro 3, Northmont 0
Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0: T: Luginbuhl 10 kills 2 blocks, Krimm 20 assists, Siefring 14 digs.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.