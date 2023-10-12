H.S. Results 10/11

PREP RESULTS

Boys Soccer

Wednesday’s Results

Ben Logan 2, Graham 1: BL: Jones goal, Studebaker goal, Chamberlain assist.

Bishop Ready 3, West Jefferson 2

Jonathan Alder 5, Kenton Ridge 0

London 5, Urbana 0

Madeira 4, Cin. Christian 0

Miami East 5, Lehman Catholic 2: ME: Rohrer 3 goals, Elifritz goal, Haymaker goal. LC: LaForme goal, Malo goal.

Springfield Shawnee 4, Northwestern 3: SS: Gathany 3 goals, Bayless goal.

Sycamore 5, Hamilton 0

Tecumseh 9, Bellefontaine 0: T: Munoz 3 goals 1 assist, Spencer 2 goals 2 assists, Medina 2 goals.

Valley View 4, Preble Shawnee 2: PS: Forrer goal, Schoeder goal.

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 5, Fenwick 0: B: Eldridge 2 goals 1 assist, Dunn 2 goals, Parr shutout.

Beavercreek 3, Fairmont 0: B: Walling goal, Borowski goal, Guiliano goal.

Carroll 3, Alter 2: C: Kruse 2 goals, Seymour goal, Bauersfeld assist. A: Malow goal, Tucker goal.

Catholic Central 3, Emmanuel Christian 2: EC: Connor goal assist, Schetter goal assist.

Centerville 2, Wayne 0

Chaminade Julienne 1, McNicholas 1: CJ: Colhoun goal, Turner assist.

Dayton Christian 2, Waynesville 1: DC: Brown goal, Keenan goal.

Dixie 2, Preble Shawnee 1: PS: Fields goal.

Greeneview 5, Greenon 1: Gv: Hurley 4 goals 1 assist, Christopherson goal assist.

Lakota West 8, Princeton 0: LW: Marchand 3 goals 1 assist, Boyd 2 goals 1 assist.

Mars Hill 3, Miami Valley 0

Middletown Madison 3, Carlisle 0: MM: Growcock goal assist, Dwyer goal, Wood goal.

Monroe 6, Edgewood 0: M: Reynolds 2 goals, Wills goal assist, Burggraf shutout.

Northmont 1, Springfield 0: N: Powell goal, Rodriguez assist, Hardy shutout.

Sidney 9, Greenville 0: S: Van Tilburgh 3 goals 1 assist, Danlefsen 2 goals 2 assists, Kennedy 3 assists.

Springboro 2, Miamisburg 1: M: Pickering goal, Reidy assist.

Stebbins 5, West Carrollton 0: S: Fierro 2 goals 1 assist, Zhabirov 2 goals, Piper shutout.

Talawanda 1, Eaton 0: T: Zhang goal, Mullally assist, Jones shutout.

Tippecanoe 5, Butler 1: T: Smith 2 goals, Ransom 1 goal 2 assists, Haas goal assist.

Troy 6, Piqua 0: T: Dillow goal assist, Malott 2 assists.

Troy Christian 7, Newton 0: TC: Free 4 goals 2 assists, Barnishin goal assist, Rupnik goal assist.

Xenia 8, Fairborn 1: X: Cline 3 goals, Frisby 3 goals, Puttin shutout.

Girls Soccer

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 6, Fenwick 0: A: Schrimpf 2 goals 1 assist, Miller goal assist.

Badin 2, McNicholas 0: B: Marshall goal, Creech goal, Sakach shutout.

Beavercreek 2, Fairmont 0

Bellefontaine 2, Tecumseh 1: B: Penhorwood goal assist, Shumaker goal assist.

Ben Logan 1, Graham 0: BL: Henderson goal, Chamberlain assist, Bates shutout.

Carroll 1, Chaminade Julienne 0: Ca: Snyder goal, Price shutout.

Centerville 11, Wayne 1

Indian Lake 5, North Union 0

Jonathan Alder 2, Kenton Ridge 1: KR: Coleman goal, Chevrette assist.

Mt. Notre Dame 2, Mason 1

Northwestern 6, Springfield Shawnee 0: N: Cornette 3 goals 1 assist, Miller goal assist, Christian goal.

Sidney 10, Greenville 0: S: Vordemark 3 goals 1 assist, McKinney 2 goals 2 assists, Koester 1 goal 3 assists.

Springboro 7, Miamisburg 0: S: Aspacher 2 goals, Blain 2 goals, Schellhouse 1 goal 2 assists.

Tippecanoe 0, Butler 0

Tuesday’s Results

Brookville 5, Franklin 0

Eaton 2, Talawanda 1: E: Heggs goal, Roberts goal.

Fairfield 10, Middletown 0: F: Compton 1 goal 2 assists, Neal 2 goals, Marsh goal assist.

Lebanon 10, Winton Woods 0

Preble Shawnee 11, Dixie 1: PS: Whisman 3 goals 2 assists, House 2 goals 1 assist.

Twin Valley South 3, Landmark Christian 0: TVS: Maggard goal, Allison goal, Burkett goal.

Boys Golf

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Qualifying Teams: Springboro 293 (Augenstein, Hinkel, Cambria, Rott, Cambria); St. Xavier 301; Lakota East 306 (Horseman, Wood, Collins, Spagnuolo, Isom).

Individual Qualifiers: Morgan (Elder); Kennedy (Moeller); Standifer (Franklin).

Girls Volleyball

Wednesday’s Results

Tippecanoe 3, Butler 0: T: Clawson 10 kills 19 digs 6 aces, McCormick 18 assists, Post 3 blocks.

Tuesday’s Results

Fort Loramie 3, Russia 0: FL: Barhorst 26 assists 4 digs, Grillot 4 digs, Mescher 3 aces.

Lehman Catholic 3, Troy Christian 0: LC: Corner 11 kills 4 digs 5 blocks, Rank 11 kills 4 digs, Rank 15 assists.

Newton 3, Dixie 1: N: Montgomery 17 kills, Rapp 5 aces, Velkoff 23 assists.

Springboro 3, Northmont 0

Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0: T: Luginbuhl 10 kills 2 blocks, Krimm 20 assists, Siefring 14 digs.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.