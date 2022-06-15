Ohio State Buckeyes: Youngest Herbstreit takes part in football camp

Combined Shape Caption Former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit speaks with teammate Tim Walton, who is in his first year on staff at Ohio State, during a camp day in Columbus June 14, 2022. (Photo: Marcus Hartman/STAFF) Credit: Marcus Hartman Credit: Marcus Hartman Combined Shape Caption Former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit speaks with teammate Tim Walton, who is in his first year on staff at Ohio State, during a camp day in Columbus June 14, 2022. (Photo: Marcus Hartman/STAFF) Credit: Marcus Hartman Credit: Marcus Hartman

He has gone on to greater fame calling football games for ESPN, where he is part of the ESPN GameDay pregame show crew and the network’s top broadcast team.

This year he will also call NFL games on a new package of Thursday night games to be presented by Amazon.

Herbstreit’s oldest boys, twins Tye and Jake, walked on at Clemson, where Tye remains a receiver.

Jake later transferred to Ohio State.

He is not a member of the football team, but his younger brother Zak is a walk-on tight end for the Buckeyes who enrolled as a walk-on last summer.

Their grandfather, Jim, was a captain for Ohio State in 1960, and an assistant coach at Ohio State and Miami University, among other places.

According to Cincinnati.com, the Herbstreits have kept their permanent residence in Nashville but rent a house in Cincinnati after Kirk decided St. X was the best place for his son to develop as a prospect.