Ohio State Buckeyes: Women’s basketball among teams facing postseason ban

Ohio State women’s basketball won’t be part of the NCAA Tournament this season.
A school spokesperson confirmed the department of athletics has self-imposed a postseason ban on the team.
Documents obtained via an open records request the punishment is a result of NCAA violations uncovered in an investigation of the conduct of former assistant coach Patrick Klein.
In separate cases, women’s golf and fencing are also facing one-year postseason bans for NCAA violations.
“The Ohio State University Department of Athletics is currently working cooperatively with the NCAA Enforcement Staff on an infractions case involving three sports programs: fencing, women’s golf and women’s basketball,” Jerry Emig said in a prepared statement. “Ohio State has self-imposed postseason competition bans for each of the sports for the 2020-21 year. As always, we are focused on supporting our student-athletes. NCAA rules and procedures prohibit us from sharing more information at this time.”
Klein resigned in the summer of 2019, citing potential NCAA violations and “communications with some student-athletes may have been too informal or in some cases even inappropriate, violating university policy.”
Regarded as an asset on the recruiting trail both for current Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff and predecessor Jim Foster, Klein is an Ohio State grad who worked his way up from student manager for the Buckeyes under Foster.
He was retained when McGuff replaced Foster in 2013 and promoted to associate head coach in 2016.
The Ohio State women’s basketball team is 4-0 with four lopsided wins so far this season, but the Buckeyes paused team activities last week amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Games through Dec. 31 have been postponed.
Alter graduate Braxtin Miller, a senior who transferred from Oklahoma State prior to last season, is among five Buckeyes averaging double figures in scoring (11.7 points per game).
The golf and fencing teams are not competing at this time and are awaiting word from the Big Ten about a potential spring season.