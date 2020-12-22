Ohio State Buckeyes: Women’s basketball among teams facing postseason ban

Klein resigned in the summer of 2019, citing potential NCAA violations and “communications with some student-athletes may have been too informal or in some cases even inappropriate, violating university policy.”

Regarded as an asset on the recruiting trail both for current Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff and predecessor Jim Foster, Klein is an Ohio State grad who worked his way up from student manager for the Buckeyes under Foster.

He was retained when McGuff replaced Foster in 2013 and promoted to associate head coach in 2016.

The Ohio State women’s basketball team is 4-0 with four lopsided wins so far this season, but the Buckeyes paused team activities last week amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Games through Dec. 31 have been postponed.

Alter graduate Braxtin Miller, a senior who transferred from Oklahoma State prior to last season, is among five Buckeyes averaging double figures in scoring (11.7 points per game).

The golf and fencing teams are not competing at this time and are awaiting word from the Big Ten about a potential spring season.