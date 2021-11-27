Ohio State Buckeyes: Who is out for the Michigan game?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Ohio State will face Michigan without one of its regular cornerbacks.
Sevyn Banks, who has started six games at cornerback and splits time with Cam Brown opposite Denzel Burke, is unavailable according to the status report published by the university Saturday morning.
Emeka Egbuka, a true freshman receiver who is Ohio State’s top kick returner, is available after missing last week’s win over Michigan State.
Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, reserve defensive back Demario McCall, reserve tight end Gee Scott Jr. and reserve running back Master Teague are also out.
A senior from Orlando, Banks has eight tackles and one pass break-up this season.
In Other News
1
Ohio State football: What to know about today’s game at Michigan
2
Ohio State-Michigan matchup ‘the start of the playoffs’
3
Bearcats beat East Carolina, cap undefeated regular season
4
Walsh, dominant defense lead Badin to state championship game
5
Bengals’ defense looking for repeat performance vs. Steelers
About the Author