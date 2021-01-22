Ohio State Buckeyes: Veteran assistant coach to retire

With Mattison and Jeff Halfley working to overhaul the scheme, the 2019 Buckeyes looked more like the “Silver Bullets” of the recent past but took a step back in 2020 after the loss of several key players to the NFL.

Explore Notable numbers from the 2020 Ohio State football season

Mattison spent eight years at Michigan before coming south. He also coached with Day at Florida, where he was the defensive coordinator for Urban Meyer when the Gators thrashed Ohio State in the BCS National Championship Game following the 2006 season.