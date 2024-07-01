Ohio State Buckeyes: State’s No. 2 bball prospect commits to Diebler’s program

BREAKING: 2025 four-star SG Dorian Jones, a Cleveland native, has committed to Ohio State live on the @On3Recruits YouTube Channel. https://t.co/YFPjMfCfke pic.twitter.com/nkYHtE1t9T — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) July 1, 2024

A 6-foot-4, 160-pound shooting guard, Jones is a consensus top 100 national recruit and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Ohio in his class according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Rutgers, Michigan and Missouri were also among the schools pursuing Jones, who scored 16 points before fouling out of the Richmond Heights’ semifinal win over Russia in a Division IV state semifinal at UD Arena in March.

He followed that up with 13 points a day later as the Spartans defeated Berlin Highland 62-35 to join Stivers, Cincinnati North College Hill and Columbus Wherle as the only teams to win three consecutive OHSAA boys basketball state championships.

Johnson is the second high school prospect to commit to Ohio State since the hiring of Jake Diebler as head coach in March.

Marcus Johnson, a point guard from Cleveland Garfield Heights who is among the nation’s top 2026 prospects, committed to Ohio State in April.

The No. 1-ranked prospect in Ohio for 2025 is Niko Bundalo, a 6-11 center who plays for Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, while Toledo Whitmer shooting guard Antione West is No. 3 in the state.

Alter shooting guard R.J. Greer, who has committed to N.C. State, is ranked fourth in the state.