journal-news logo
X

Ohio State Buckeyes: Ryan Day’s new contract finalized

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption
Ohio State coach Ryan Day on coaching Dwayne Haskins, J.T. Barrett and Joe Burrow at the same time

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Sports
By
1 hour ago

Ohio State released the final version of Ryan Day’s contract extension, revealing a new buyout for the head football coach.

As previously announced, Day is set to receive an annual compensation bump from $7.6 million to $9.5 million.

ExploreDay talks contract extension

That includes a base salary of $1,166,666.66 this season and $2,000,000 next season.

Day owes a $5 million buyout if he leaves for another job before the end of January, and that figure drops by $500,000 each of the following two years before going down $1 million after the 2025 season and another $1 million the year after that.

The university announced Day’s extension along with multiple other extensions and/or new deals for coaches in May, but he did not sign the deal until Aug. 31.

Before the new deal went into effect, his buyout between now and the end of January was set to be $2.5 million before declining by $500,000 each year.

The Dayton Daily News obtained the contract via an open records request.

In Other News
1
Buckeyes happy to win in throwback style if necessary
2
Bengals’ Burrow ‘good to go’ for opener
3
Cus Words: Final thoughts on Ohio State-Notre Dame
4
McCoy: Porous pitching results in 9-3 Reds loss
5
Ohio State Buckeyes: Day vague about injuries heading into second week

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top