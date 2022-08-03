Ohio State Buckeyes: Ryan and Nina Day donating $1 million to establish fund for improving mental health

“We can’t play defense all the time,” Phan added. “We need to take the offense rather than only playing defense, and to me resilience is really part of the offense game.”

Wexner Medical Center chief clinical officer Dr. Andrew Thomas said he could not think of a better word than resilience for the effort and thanked the Days for their donation.

In 2019, the Days contributed $100,000 to the formation of the Ryan and Christina Day Fund for Pediatric and Adolescent Mental Wellness at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in downtown Columbus.

Ryan Day said while that was aimed at removing the stigma of discussing mental health for young children, the Resilience Fund is intended to help teenagers and those who are college-age and older.