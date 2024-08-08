Ohio State Buckeyes: QB decision could be coming into focus

Explore 3 takeaways from new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly

“We’ve been mixing it up a little bit, but you’re starting to see (Will Howard) and Devin (Brown) get a little bit more lion’s share of the reps with the ones,” Day told reporters Thursday.

He added that Howard, a senior who transferred from Kansas State, has taken command of the huddle and at the line of scrimmage since practice began last week.

“I think he’s much more confident out there,” Day said. “No decisions have been made. We’re going to probably scrimmage a little bit on Saturday.

“By then we’ll take an evaluation and kind of see where we’re at, but both guys are getting reps of the ones.

“But I will say that Will really has taken some strides here in the last couple of practices, taking control of the offense, making plays on third down.

“Again, hasn’t won the job, but we have seen some positive play there.”

Veterans Howard and Brown, who is in his third season with the Buckeyes, entered preseason viewed as the top to become Ohio State’s next starting quarterback with redshirt freshman Lincoln Kienholz and true freshmen Julian Sayin and Air Noland also in the mix.

No one really stood out on the first day of practice, but Howard has impressed practice observers since then by moving the offense with his arm and his feet.

Day feeling comfortable to name Howard the starter before the midway point of the preseason would mark a major difference from last year.

That battle between Kyle McCord and Brown lingered into the season as neither showed the consistency Day wanted to see.

This year whoever is the quarterback should benefit from a more experienced supporting cast.

Although star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is gone, TreVeyon Henderson is back for his senior season at running back and joined by Quinshon Judkins, a two-year starter at Mississippi.

The receiving room is on the young side, but senior Emeka Egbuka has proven to be an electrifying player when healthy, and the offensive line returns four starters after having only two back last fall.

Tight end is a question mark, but the line starts with fifth-year senior Gee Scott Jr., and transfer Will Kacmarek was brought in from Ohio University to provide another veteran presence.

A slimmed-down Howard said he feels much more comfortable with the offense this month compared to spring practice when he was still learning the scheme.

“It’s helped me a lot this fall camp to just go out there and play more rather than think about things,” Howard said. “There’s going through that when you’re a true freshman at Kansas State, where you’re trying to develop in the background (so) if you don’t get it today, it’s OK.”