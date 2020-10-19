Ohio State Buckeyes: No band, no cheerleaders, no Brutus at home games this season

Ohio State also announced a campaign that will include safety messages on digital kiosks on and near campus. A social media effort that will include videos by Smith, players and others will remind fans to practice social distancing and safe hygiene.

“Our goal is to create a safe environment for all with well-thought out guidelines in place,” Smith said in a press release. “We are also working to find ways for our fans to enjoy our great traditions and game day experiences – even if it means doing so in new ways. Our fans are engaged in our ‘fan cutouts’ opportunity to have their photos in the stands, and we’ll be bringing the excitement of game day in Ohio Stadium to their phones with our second-screen stream which will feature some live moments inside the stadium.”

While Ohio Stadium can fit 102,780 fans, the capacity this year will be limited to 1,600. That number includes everyone from players to concession workers to TV broadcasters.

The Big Ten is not allowing fans at games this season with the exception of the family members of players and coaches. Ohio State will have up to 656 player and coaching family guests, and the visiting team can have up to 400.

Fans will be spaced apart across 10 A deck seating sections. They will have to wear masks at all times.

The number of media members will also be limited. There will be 40 credentialed media in the press box and 22 photographers shooting from the AA deck.

Everyone in the stadium will hear pre-recorded crowd noise over the loudspeakers. The volume will stay at 70 decibels and can increase to 90 during moments of celebration for the Buckeyes.