Ohio State Buckeyes: Nicholas Petit-Frere headed south

Ohio State OT Nick Petit-Frere on what football has done for him as the son of a single mom.

22 minutes ago

More than two hours passed before the first Ohio State football player was taken on the second night of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Nicholas Petit-Frere finally broke the ice when he was taken by the Tennessee Titans in the third round.

The 69th overall pick is the first offensive lineman selected from Ohio State this year and the third player overall.

The 6-5, 316-pound Florida native opted to turn pro after making the All-Big Ten first team and earning first-team All-America honors, though his stock took a hit in his last game as a Buckeye when he struggled against Michigan.

Ironically, Petit-Frere could eventually replace Tennessee left tackle Taylor Lewan, a former first-round pick from Michigan.

Ohio State receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were picked in the first round Thursday night.

Petit-Frere is the first Ohio State offensive tackle drafted since Isaiah Prince in 2019.

The last OSU tackle taken in one of the first three rounds was Butler High School grad Taylor Decker, who went No. 16 overall to the Detroit Lions in 2016.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

