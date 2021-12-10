Ohio State Buckeyes: New defensive coordinator to make nearly $2 million

Ohio State also agreed to cover up to $66,666 of a buyout (plus a percentage of applicable taxes) for Knowles from Oklahoma State, where he coordinated one of the top defenses in the country last season.

Knowles signed a term sheet Dec. 7 with the understanding a full employment contract will be completed later.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs both had salaries of $1.4 million in 2021 in the second year of two-year deals.

While Wilson’s offense was one of the best in the country, Coombs was stripped of play-calling duties after the Buckeyes struggled defensively at the beginning of the season.