Ohio State Buckeyes: Miamisburg’s Myers up for major award

The winner will be announced Jan. 7 during the annual College Football Awards show on ESPN.

Three Ohio State players have won the Rimington, which is named after former Bengals center Dave Rimington.

LeCharles Bentley won it in 2001 while Pat Elflein won it in 2016 and Billy Price did so the following year.

Lakota West product Ryan Kelly, who played collegiately at Alabama, won the 2015 version of the award.

Another area high school standout who played at Ohio State is also up for a major college football award as well.

Marcus Freeman, who starred at Wayne High School and played linebacker for the Buckeyes, is among five finalists for the Broyles Award.

That goes to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Freeman is the defensive coordinator at Cincinnati, where he put together one of the nation’s top stop units for the undefeated Bearcats.