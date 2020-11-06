Ohio State Buckeyes: Kicker will miss Rutgers game

Cam Brown, who was splitting one of the top cornerback roles with Sevyn Banks, is also out with what reportedly is a season-ending Achilles injury.

Also among the unavailable are freshmen defensive back Lejond Cavazos, who would be a candidate for more playing time with Brown down, and senior tight end Jake Hausmann, who is part of a deep rotation at that position.

Reserve running back Marcus Crowley, offensive guard Gavin Cupp and receiver Jaylen Harris also remain among those who are out with unidentified injuries. None of them have played this season.