Ohio State Buckeyes: Josh Myers happy with Pro Day despite injury status

The two-year starter and All-Big Ten pick was limited in what he could do Tuesday because he is recovering from foot surgery.

“I did get a turf toe injury in the Big Ten Championship Game,” he said. “And then I decided to play through it in the Clemson game and ended up hurting it significantly worse in the Clemson game. And then I played in the Alabama game and got an MRI after the season ended and got surgery on my foot. I tore my foot up pretty good. I broke a bone underneath there and had an avulsion of the tension on another bone underneath my foot so I got surgery.”

He still felt like he accomplished a lot Tuesday as fellow offensive lineman Wyatt Davis and others showed what they could do — if they could do anything.

“Literally everything is being evaluated,” Myers said. “I think today is more about the scouts and coaches getting to see us in person, getting to see how we interact and carry ourselves in person in this type of scenario and then also of course the athleticism.”

Myers expects to be fully recovered by the end of May, which would mean he would be available for the majority of the offseason program for whatever team drafts him next month.

When training camp starts in July, he will work on proving he belongs on an NFL roster and trying to work on what he identified as his biggest weakness.

“I think my biggest weakness right now is I get myself in a bad position right now sometimes at the second level in the run game,” he said in response to a question about what part of his game he most needs to improve. “Sometimes I’m just too aggressive. Trying to get a kill shot on a linebacker will put me in a bad position sometimes.”

In the meantime, he said he did not feel like his injury would hurt his draft prospects.

“It seems like from everyone I’ve talked to about it that two years of tape is enough,” he said. “I think it helps the recovery time is only four months so I’m supposed to be 100 percent recovered with no restrictions by the end of May. I’ve told every team I’ve talked to about it just so they’re aware, and it doesn’t get brought back up in hardly any (meetings) so I think it’s fine.”

According to Jim Nagy of the Senior Bowl, Myers measured 6-foot-5 and weighed 310 pounds.

He posted 29 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press but did not do other workouts.

The draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter projects both Myers and Davis to be drafted in the third round.

Lance Zierlein at the same site rates Myers as a potential starter in the NFL and compared him to former Michigan center Graham Glasgow.