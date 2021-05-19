Ohio State Buckeyes: Gene Smith up for new contract

It includes an annual base salary of $1.58 million to be paid monthly, and Smith is eligible for annual merit-based increases.

On top of that, he is due $480,000 annually for media appearances and public relations work while being eligible for up to $1250,000 in bonuses tied to academic and athletic team success.

The new deal also includes a lump sum of $125,000 to be paid in July, and he is eligible for a $300,000 retention bonus if he remains at Ohio State through June 30, 2022.

The following two years, that retention bonus is $200,000. It is $250,000 in 2025 and $300,000 in the final year.

Smith is also entitled to use of a private airplane and other fringe benefits as well as two full family memberships to a local country club.

When he replaced Andy Geiger in 2005, Smith signed a seven-year contract with a base salary of $450,000.

That deal included many of the same incentives for team academic and athletic success but not additional compensation for media appearances, a long-time regular part of coaching contracts at Ohio State.

In 2007, that original deal was amended and extended, raising Smith’s annual compensation to $600,000 through June 30, 2016.

It was amended again the following year with a raise to $648,000.

Assistant vice president of the university was added to Smith’s duties in 2008 and converted to associate vice president a year later, moves that conveyed he would have decision-making and leadership responsibilities within the university beyond his role as director of athletics.

Compensation for media and public relations was added in 2010.

In 2013, Smith agreed to a new seven-year contract with a base salary of $940,484 plus $200,000 for media appearances and public relations.

That contract was extended two years ago. A move that included a raise in base salary to $1 million plus $420,000 for media responsibilities.