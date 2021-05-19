Ohio State Buckeyes: Gene Smith up for new contract

The Ohio State University Board of Trustees could approve a new contract for director of athletics Gene Smith this week.
A contract extension that would run through June 2026 is on the agenda for the board’s Talent, Compensation and Governance committee meeting being held today in Columbus.
If approved, it would be voted on by the full board during its regular meeting Thursday.
Smith has run the OSU department of athletics since 2005 and signed a two-year contract extension last year.
If approved, Smith’s new deal would take effect July 1.
It includes an annual base salary of $1.58 million to be paid monthly, and Smith is eligible for annual merit-based increases.
On top of that, he is due $480,000 annually for media appearances and public relations work while being eligible for up to $1250,000 in bonuses tied to academic and athletic team success.
The new deal also includes a lump sum of $125,000 to be paid in July, and he is eligible for a $300,000 retention bonus if he remains at Ohio State through June 30, 2022.
The following two years, that retention bonus is $200,000. It is $250,000 in 2025 and $300,000 in the final year.
Smith is also entitled to use of a private airplane and other fringe benefits as well as two full family memberships to a local country club.
When he replaced Andy Geiger in 2005, Smith signed a seven-year contract with a base salary of $450,000.
That deal included many of the same incentives for team academic and athletic success but not additional compensation for media appearances, a long-time regular part of coaching contracts at Ohio State.
In 2007, that original deal was amended and extended, raising Smith’s annual compensation to $600,000 through June 30, 2016.
It was amended again the following year with a raise to $648,000.
Assistant vice president of the university was added to Smith’s duties in 2008 and converted to associate vice president a year later, moves that conveyed he would have decision-making and leadership responsibilities within the university beyond his role as director of athletics.
Compensation for media and public relations was added in 2010.
In 2013, Smith agreed to a new seven-year contract with a base salary of $940,484 plus $200,000 for media appearances and public relations.
That contract was extended two years ago. A move that included a raise in base salary to $1 million plus $420,000 for media responsibilities.