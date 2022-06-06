Ohio State Buckeyes: Centerville grad makes USA Basketball squad

She is one of two Ohioans on the U-18 roster, joining Oregon signee Grace VanSlooten of Ottawa Hills.

Since the U-18 Women’s Americas Championship was established in 1988, the United States has won 109 gold medals, including the last nine in a row.

The US opens play Monday against Columbia and will also play Puerto Rico and El Salvador in group play. Tournament play begins June 17.

Ohio State women’s basketball has had many players involved with USA Basketball, most recently when Kelsey Mitchell and Linnnae Harper were part of the U-24 team in 2017.

The last Buckeye on the U-18 team was point guard Samantha Prahalis in 2008.