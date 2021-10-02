Ohio State Buckeyes back closer to full strength for game at Rutgers

They all missed last week’s win over Akron with unidentified injuries.

Head coach Ryan Day previously indicated C.J. Stroud, who started the first three games at quarterback, was on pace to return against the Scarlet Knights after sitting out last week to rest a sore shoulder.

While Stroud was available on an emergency basis last week, Kyle McCord started the game at quarterback and Jack Miller III relieved him in the second half with the game out of hand.

Also available this week are Harry Miller, who was the projected starting center before the season but has been out with a medical issue, and reserve running back Marcus Crowley, who could be needed in a larger capacity with Williams out.