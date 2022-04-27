Ohio State Buckeyes: Another defensive back to transfer

Ohio State’s reserve defensive player exodus continued Tuesday.
Multiple reports indicate Marcus Hooker has entered the transfer portal, making him the second safety to do so in as many days and 13th player to transfer since the end of last season.
Hooker played in 31 games for Ohio State, including four starts in 2020, but did not appear to be part of the plan this fall.
He played sparingly last season after missing the spring because of a suspension stemming from his second DUI arrest since joining the program in 2018 as a three-star recruit.
The younger brother of Ohio State All-American safety Malik Hooker is the ninth player from his 26-man signing class to transfer, a new high for any group since at least 2000.
Nine players from the class have become full-time starters while a handful are still in the running to earn roles this fall as seniors.
Seven Ohio State defensive backs and 10 scholarship defensive players overall have opted to transfer since December.
Quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Jack Miller III also left after C.J. Stroud locked down the starter’s job in the second half of last season.
Freshman Andre Turrentine entered the portal Monday.
