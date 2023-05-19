Ohio State Buckeyes announce dates for single-game football tickets to go on sale

Ohio State football is set to have single-game and mini-season ticket plans go on sale next month.
The school announced Friday that single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. June 16, three days after they go on sale to members of the OSU Alumni Association.
Prior to those days, fans will be able to buy three-game packages beginning June 7. Those who are interested in that option will be able to choose either Youngstown State (Sept. 9) or Western Kentucky (Sept. 16) along with two games from the Big Ten trio of Maryland (Oct. 7), Michigan State (Nov. 11) and Minnesota (Nov. 18).
Prices for the three-game mini-plan will start at $168, and fans will be able to choose seating from multiple price zones in Ohio Stadium to build their package (if available).
Single-game ticket prices start at $41 and vary across price zones and opponents. (For a detailed grid of single game prices by opponent and price zone, visit http://go.osu.edu/fbtix.)
The YSU and WKU tickets are $41 in the cheapest area and go for as much as $103 while the Michigan State, Maryland and Minnesota tickets range from $61-91 on the low end and $153-232 for the most expensive tickets.
Season tickets are available now and start at $410 plus any required donation to the Buckeye Club, if applicable.
The Michigan State game will kick off at 7:30 p.m., and that is the only home game with a kickoff time announced so far.
The Buckeyes open the season Sept. 2 at Indiana and conclude it Nov. 25 at Michigan.
