Ohio State Buckeyes: 5-star Florida receiver verbally commits for 2024

Sports
By
6 minutes ago

Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting efforts continued Wednesday with a verbal commitment from Jeremiah Smith.

A 6-3, 185-pound high school junior from Opa Locka, Fla., Smith is the top-rated receiver in the country per 247Sports Composite rankings.

The five-star prospect is the No. 2 player in Florida, and he is ranked fifth nationally.

Alabama, Florida State and Georgia are among the programs to also offer Smith, who attends Chaminade-Madonna Prep and is the fourth player to join Ohio State’s 2024 class.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola was the first when he committed in May while New Palestine, Indiana, offensive lineman Ian Moore and Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut athlete Garrett Stover joined the class earlier this fall.

Raiola, a 6-3, 220-pounder from Chandler, Ariz., is the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect.

Moore and Stover are four-star prospects.

Stover is the No. 6 prospect in Ohio for the class of 2024 trailing Cleveland Glenville cornerback Bryce West, Cincinnati Moeller running back Jordan Marshall, Cincinnati Taft defensive end Elias Rudolph, Springfield cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. and Youngstown Fitch defensive end Brian Robinson.

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

