Ohio State at Oregon: What to know about Saturday’s game

Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Ore.

TV/Radio: NBC/1410

Series history: Ohio State leads 9-1 in a series that began in 1958. The teams have only played once in Eugene, a 30-0 Ohio State victory in 1967. That was the second game played at Autzen Stadium. The teams have played in the Rose Bowl twice and faced off in the National Championship Game at the end of the 2014 season, all Ohio State victories.

Last meeting: C.J. Stroud threw for 484 yards and three touchdown passes, but the Ducks shredded Ohio State’s defense for 505 yards en route to a 35-28 win at Ohio Stadium in 2021. That is the only Ohio State loss in September or October during Ryan Day’s tenure, which began in 2019.

This Week in Ohio State Football: How losing to Oregon changed so much for the Buckeyes https://t.co/MDIF1hvyU3 — Marcus Hartman (@marcushartman) October 10, 2024

Coaches: Ohio State’s Ryan Day is 61-8 in six seasons, all at Ohio State. He has a 41-3 mark in Big Ten play. Dan Lanning is 27-5 in three seasons at Oregon.

Ohio State notes: The Buckeyes are 18-8 against ranked opponents under Ryan Day… They are No. 1 in the nation in red zone offense (1.00) and third in red zone defense (.600)… Ohio State is No. 1 in the nation in scoring defense (6.8 points per game allowed) and total defense (202.4 yards per game) while ranking No. 4 in scoring (46 ppg.) and ninth in total offense (510.2)… Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and running backs coach Carlos Locklyn are former Oregon coaches… Ohio State has no players from Oregon, but three Buckeyes (all starters) are from the Pacific Northwest: senior TE Gee Scott Jr. and senior DE J.T. Tuimoloau attended Sammamish (Washington) Eastside Catholic, and senior WR Emeka Egbuka graduated from Stellacoom, Wash.

Oregon notes: The Ducks are 93rd in the nation in red zone offense (.810) and 104th in red zone defense (.917)… They rank 10th in total defense (263.4 yards per game) and 25th in total offense (458.6)… Jordan Burch is tied for the Big Ten lead and No. 8 in the nation with five sacks… Dillon Gabriel leads the nation with a 77.8 completion percentage… Oregon has one player from Ohio: Senior linebacker Jestin Jacobs, a Northmont grad who began his college career at Iowa… Oregon is seeking its ninth win all time against a top five team.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Quoted: Lanning on top five matchups: “I’d say winning football is winning football, but I think you always look when you’re playing an opponent, ‘What’s some commonalities in games they haven’t had success in that you’ve had success in? Where are those places where you can find strengths? What are the pieces of the game that are going to matter the most?’”

Prediction: Ohio State 24, Oregon 21

Next week: Ohio State is off next week. Oregon travels to Purdue for a Friday night game in West Lafayette, Ind.