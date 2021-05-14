journal-news logo
Ohio State announces times for two games on 2021 schedule

Sports | 39 minutes ago
By David Jablonski

The Ohio State Buckeyes will play Michigan at noon — the traditional start time for the storied rivalry — in the final game of the 2021 regular season.

That was one of two game times for the 2021 season announced by Ohio State on Friday.

In addition to the Nov. 27 game in Ann Arbor, Mich., against the Wolverines, Ohio State released a time for the second game of the season and home opener against Oregon. The Buckeyes and Ducks will play at noon on Sept. 11.

The Michigan and Oregon games will be televised by FOX.

Ohio State also announced their season opener on Sept. 2 at Minnesota will also be televised by FOX. A kickoff time for that game has not been announced.

2021 Ohio State Football Schedule

All Times EDT

Sept. 2: at Minnesota, time TBA on FOX

Sept. 11: Oregon, noon on FOX

Sept. 18: Tulsa

Sept. 25: Akron

Oct. 2: at Rutgers

Oct. 9: Maryland

Oct. 23: at Indiana

Oct. 30: Penn State

Nov. 6: at Nebraska

Nov. 13: Purdue

Nov. 20: Michigan State

Nov. 27: at Michigan, noon on FOX

