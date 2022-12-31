No. 22 Xavier hands No. 2 UConn its first loss

Xavier (12-3, 4-0 Big East), which joined the AP Top 25 rankings this week, won its eighth consecutive game. Its three losses have come by a combined 13 points to Indiana, Duke, Gonzaga.

Adama Sanogo led UConn with 18 points. Andre Jackson Jr. scored 14 points and Jordan Hawkins had 11 for the Huskies.

UConn (14-1, 3-1 Big East) was off to its best start since beginning the 1998 season 19-0 and going on to win its first NCAA championship. The loss Saturday kept the Huskies from their best start since 1994-95 and left only No. 1 Purdue and No. 22 New Mexico as the only undefeated Division I teams this season.

“The group is real down,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “These guys wanted to make a statement on the road and have a chance to be No. 1 on Monday. Xavier’s as good as anybody in the league. Not many teams in the country could have come in here and won this game.”

Jerome Hunter’s 15 points for Xavier tied a career high. He had a career-high 10 rebounds in a win Wednesday at St. John’s, all off the bench.

“Jerome was the difference in the game tonight,” Miller said. “His energy was contagious.”

Hurley became increasingly displeased by the free-throw disparity. Xavier went 23 of 28 from the line while UConn was just 4 of 9.

With Xavier leading 74-71 with 2:25 to go after a Freemantle free throw, Hurley was assessed a technical foul for barking at the referees. Souley Boum hit two free throws and Freemantle hit his second, putting Xavier ahead 77-71.

The Musketeers finished the game on a 12-2 run.

“Put yourself in my shoes,” Hurley said. “You’re aware of the free-throw discrepancy. You see that. It’s factored into your mind. I wish I wouldn’t have said ‘unbelievable.’”

Xavier led by as many as 10 points in the first half, but UConn ended the half on a 16-5 run to take a one-point lead into halftime.

Freemantle had 11 points and six rebounds in the first half to help the Musketeers get off to a fast start.

His corner 3-pointer put the Musketeers ahead 66-62 with 7:17 left.

“We beat one of the best teams in college basketball,” Miller said. “They are a very talented, well-oiled group. You have to beat them. They don’t beat themselves.”