Former Alter, OSU standout Mangold nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Other nominees include former Bengals Boomer Esiason, Corey Dillon, Lorenzo Neal, Chad Johnson, Willie Anderson, Justin Smith and Takeo Spikes.

Mangold is vying to be the 10th former Ohio State player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Middletown High School grad Cris Carter, Paul Warfield, Lou Groza, Dante Lavelli, Dick LeBeau, Orlando Pace, Jim Parker, Sid Gillman and Bill Willis already have busts in Canton.

Caption Nick Mangold (55) celebrates recovering a first quarter fumble with teammate John Sweeney. Alter played St. Francis Desles in a division III semifinal football game.

All of them were inducted as players except Gillman, who went in as a coach. He played and coached at Ohio State before becoming a head coach at the professional level.

Also representing the Buckeyes in Canton are Paul Brown, who coached the Buckeyes and later the Browns before founding the Bengals, and NFL Films founder Ed Sabol, who was a swimmer for Ohio State.