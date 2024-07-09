Nick Lodolo returns to Cincinnati Reds rotation after battling blister

Explore Reds call up another recent high draft pick

Lodolo, 26, is scheduled to start against the Rockies after spending two weeks on the injured list with a blister on his pitching hand.

With a 2.96 ERA and 8-3 record, Lodolo has been the Reds’ best starter this season. He has 73 strikeouts and 10 walks in 70 innings pitches in 12 starts.

He last pitched June 23 when he allowed four runs (three earned) in 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox. Lodolo took the loss in that game, snapping a string of five straight wins for the southpaw who was Cincinnati’s first-round pick out of TCU in the 2019 MLB Draft.

The Reds also announced outfielder Austin Slater has joined the team after he was acquired in a trade late Sunday night.

To make room for Lodolo and Slater, infielder Livan Soto and right-handed reliever Yosver Zulueta were sent to Triple-A Louisville.

Slater was not in manager David Bell’s lineup as the Reds prepared to go for two wins in a row over the Rockies, but rookie Rece Hinds was in right field after hitting a long home run in his MLB debut Monday night.